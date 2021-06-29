How the Sioux Falls bike trail’s expansion between Family and Legacy Parks will look

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The popular bike trail in Sioux Falls is growing; the extension will be roughly 1.4 miles that link up Legacy Park and Family Park. The groundbreaking took place on Tuesday at Family Park in far northwest Sioux Falls.

“What we’re going to be doing today is adding another nearly mile and a half to our trail system, and I would say if there’s one asset that people talk about when they come to our city after the falls, it’s our trail system,” Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

“Surveys keep telling us that people want more spurs, they want more bike trails, they want it closer to where they live, and this is going to accomplish all of those goals,” city councilor Greg Neitzert said.

The new trail will provide a route from Family Park to Legacy Park to the southeast on West 12th Street.

“You get to Legacy Park and you just kind of end there,” TenHaken said. “Well not only is that mile and a half going to be important cause it’s going to tie us into Family Park, but it’s going to open up a whole new neighborhood to trail access.”

“This is kind of the first phase of a northwest trail loop that we’re envisioning,” said Tory Miedema, park development specialist with the City of Sioux Falls. “This will eventually hook up to Southeast Technical institute and the I-29 overpass.”

And you might not have to wait long to use the new trail.

“We’re hoping by at worst case, November of this year to be open,” Miedema said.