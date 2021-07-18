How the season is going at Falls Park Farmer’s Market

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – We had another hot day today, and many people were down checking out the vendors at the Falls Park Farmer’s Market in Sioux Falls.

Vendors at the Falls Park Farmer’s Market look forward to every Saturday when they can sell their product to customers.

“I enjoy meeting people. I enjoy talking about food,” John Wesselius, owner of the Cornucopia said. “I enjoy growing food. I enjoy eating good food. And I enjoy talking about eating good food. So it’s the perfect place to meet people who like food.”

“I’m a people person and, as a chef too, we do like online ordering and meal prep so I don’t come face-to-face with a lot of my clients so being at the Farmer’s Market, now I get to meet everyone face-to-face,” Emily Wilson, owner of Bee Loved Kitchen said.

But produce and flower farmers at the market have also been feeling the impact of this year’s drought.

“You know, I’ve been doing this a long time and every year people say it’s a funny year, but they say it every year,” Cody Carper, owner of Carper Sweet Corn and Produce, said. “So, every year is a funny year, I guess.”

Doing what they can to keep their plants from drying out when there’s not often much water falling from the sky.

“Just pouring the water on, yep,” Nathan Vanzweden, owner of Silver Maple Woodshop and with Alissa’s Flower Farm, said. “Yep, absolutely, doing the best we can with the shade cloth, keeping them out of the direct sun as best we can.”

“The dry, hot weather has kind of been something,” Carper said. “I guess we have to water, the water never shuts off, we don’t get a break. It’d be nice if it could come from the sky but it hasn’t been. But it’s been streaky, too you know, neighbors get a little bit and then the next neighbor doesn’t get any and then a little bit. I guess that’s the way the year goes. Every year is a different year.”

Working hard all week to get their products to this market.

“It’s been a good season, yeah, there’s, a lot of people have been out, a lot of people down here, it’s a good place to be,” Vanzweden said.