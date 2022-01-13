How the SDDOT prepares for snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the snow heads for KELOLAND, the South Dakota Department of Transportation is ready for action.

Chris Peters will on the job by 4:00 a.m. Friday.

He’ll be operating a tow plow.

“I can plow and I can treat two lanes at the same time, so that will free up other trucks in town to clean the ramps,” SDDOT lead highway maintenance worker Chris Peters said.

Getting ready for a snow day includes loading trucks with salt and brine and making sure all the equipment is working properly.

“If we have a downed truck, that’s less work we’re going to get done on the road. We have a lot of people and a lot of trucks, so we’ve got to make sure our lights are working. A downed truck doesn’t do us any good,” Peters said.

As the Department of Transportation prepares to tackle the roads, there are some important things drivers should keep in mind.

“Give yourself extra time, don’t crowd the plow. Usually the road is safer behind them than in front of them, and they’re doing their best to get you to work or get you to your destination safely,” SDDOT Sioux Falls area engineer Harry Johnston said.

That’s something that Peters is getting prepared for now.

“I’ve just got to put some salt on her and we’ll be ready to rock at 4:00,” Peters said.

Peters says they all check over their equipment after a storm too.

If you want to stay on top of the road conditions, click here.