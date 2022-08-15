RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — As we continue to bring you our reporting about Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons and their loved ones. Tonight, we’re looking at the advocacy of the Red Ribbon Skirt Society.

Lily Mendoza, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, was one of the people we met when working on this story.

She founded the Red Ribbon Skirt Society in 2016. The society is located here on 7th Street in downtown Rapid City with this red handprint front and center.

“As a society, we kind of function a little bit differently because we really, I think the main thing is, being a women’s society, is really being a good relative, and following those protocols that have come to us from years of traditions and those sorts of things, so we’re not an organization, we are a society of women,” Mendoza said.

You’ll learn much more about the society and women involved with it in Monday night’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m. CT.