RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — After a day long trip through the Pine Ridge Reservation, Rapid City leaders gained some valuable information, including the large economic impact people living on the reservation, make on Rapid City.

The Pine Ridge Reservation is made up of about 30,000 people.

The Executive Vice President of Red Cloud says many of those people travel to Rapid City to eat and shop.

“For different goods, services, restaurants, just general needs,” Tashina Banks Rama, Executive Vice President of Red Cloud, said.

Becky Knox with Elevate Rapid City says the tour brought to light how important building relationships with the Pine Ridge Reservation is to the Rapid City community and economy.

“We need to realize that they are contributing to Rapid City so it’s a partnership back and forth that we need to open our eyes to,” Becky Knox, Exec. Assistant at Elevate Rapid City said.

Laura Armstrong with the Rapid City Council says about one in four people in Rapid City at any given time are indigenous.

“And I really think it’s important to build relationships and establish friendships so that we can work together to help our communities whether it’s in Rapid City or down in Pine Ridge,” Laura Armstrong, Ward 5 City Council, said.

“This is a trip that I will never forget, and it’s been really impactful,” Knox said.

Elevate Rapid City’s representative on the Pine Ridge Reservation tour says while Rapid City has been experiencing a major housing shortage, the reservation is seeing a similar issue on a more drastic level.