SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A national program that a Minnesota hospital implemented a year ago has impacted hundreds of families.

Kim Thooft welcomed her fourth child in December.

It was during her baby’s well child check at Pipestone County Medical Center that she realized she was suffering from postpartum depression.

“When you have one kid or four kids, you get pretty busy those few months after having a baby and so I didn’t really pay attention to how I was feeling or that it was important to take care of myself too,” Mother Kim Thooft said.

Thooft is just one of the moms helped by the IMPLICIT program.

It’s designed to screen mothers during a well child visit for certain risk factors that could affect a future pregnancy.

“It’s not only taking care of individuals, which we strive for; it’s really taking care of families, which takes care of communities as well, so it’s just really important that we ask patients the questions to get patients what they need when they need them,” Pipestone County Medical Center clinic director Amy Nelson said.

“Healthy moms bring healthy families. Those babies, their other children will make all those same choices they’re making or their spouses, so moms are a great place to start,” Pipestone County Medical Center director of nursing Laurie Bruns said.

In its first year, about 240 moms have been screened during more than 500 visits.

“One of our core goals then over the next year is to see if we’re making a difference as far as the program goals, so have we decreased the rate of pregnancy within two years? Have we seen fewer preterm deliveries here at Pipestone? Are we decreasing the rate of smoking among young moms with newborn infants at home?” Pipestone County Medical Center physician Dr. Jackie Anderson said.

Thooft says she’s experienced postpartum depression before, including with her first, but back then this kind of program wasn’t available to her.

“If you’re a new mom you don’t know about that kind of stuff. I think it’s important to offer this and really give them a chance to figure it out and know someone that’s on your side and is there to help them,” Thooft said.

The mothers are screened during well child visits through 24 months.