How the City of Sioux Falls maintains drainage channels

If you don’t get a handle on the water, it can do a lot of damage to your yard or home.

That’s why the city of Sioux Falls works on drainage channels throughout the year to keep them in check.

Currently, work is underway near Virginia Staebell’s townhome.

Staebell’s backyard deck is a front row seat to big machinery and some loud sounds.



But she’s not complaining.



“We’re very happy they got it started this year,” Virginia Staebell said.



Staebell has been in talks with City of Sioux Falls Environmental and Storm Water Manager Andy Berg about the project.

“We’ve got a drainage channel that was beginning to erode, encroach on private property, kind of go out of its banks basically, creating some unsafe conditions and starting to take away private property,” Andy Berg said.



That’s why crews are reestablishing the shape of the drainage channel.



Otherwise, it could mean trouble for homeowners.



“It can take out trees or more importantly get close to people’s homes, so we want to make sure we stop erosion before it gets to that point. And it can also be a safety issue. If someone is mowing their yard and this erosion starts to cut into their property that can be a five-ten foot drop,” Berg said.



“We were concerned about animals or children or young children because we have neighborhood kids who come in and mess around on the creek,” Staebell said.



There are drainage channels all throughout the city that crews have to maintain.



This particular project has been delayed because of wet weather, but now it’s on track to be finished by the end of the week.



“Anytime you have progress it’s positive so we’re happy,” Staebell said

If there’s a drainage channel in your neighborhood that needs to be looked at you can call Public Works at 605-367-8600.



