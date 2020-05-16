How the Cathedral of St. Joseph is preparing to resume masses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Catholics in South Dakota can start heading back to their churches for mass.

In March, the Dioceses of Sioux Falls and Rapid City announced that public masses were suspended.

On May 1st, Catholic leaders on both sides of the state announced services could resume on May 15th.

They’ve also provided safety guidelines for parishes to put in place.

This weekend will be Father James Morgan’s first time offering public mass in more than two months’ time.

“It’s all going to be sort of an experiment to see how it goes,” Rev. James Morgan said.

For now, services at the Cathedral of St. Joseph will look a lot different than they have in the past.

That’s because the church is taking several steps to keep people safe including, roping off every other pew.

Paper towels and disinfectant will also be available to the parishioners.

They’re asked to wipe down the pews when they’re done.

“I like that because it’s going to create a little bit of unity and it’s going to bond our people together again and a bit of solidarity and create that unity that we need to work together to get through this,” Morgan said.

Additional masses will also be held in the school gym.

The past several weeks forced the church to be creative by offering daily masses on social media and drive-by blessings outside the cathedral.

“People would walk by. I’m sure some were wondering, ‘What are those priests all dressed up for and what are they doing anyway?’ But people would be parked all alongside the road on here on Duluth all the way down for a block or so,” Morgan said.

But by this weekend, some parishioners will back inside the church.

“It may be an emotional time. I don’t know what people are going to do. They may get very emotional. I might get very emotional, I don’t know. There may just be a great, grand applause, but the thing is we know we’re not back to normal yet. It’s not back to normal, but we’re working towards that,” Morgan said.

Even while public masses were suspended, Bishop Donald DeGrood continued to offer TV mass, which airs every Sunday morning on KELO-TV.

As public masses resume, parishioners are also encouraged to social distance, wear masks, and use hand sanitizer.

