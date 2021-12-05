How supply chain issues are impacting the Lewis Drug stores this Christmas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – We’ve told you about the various supply chain shortages happening this Christmas season, including fewer holiday trees.

It’s not just real trees, either. At Lewis Drug, the shortage has impacted both live and artificial trees. The store has seen many people shopping for trees the last few weeks.

“What has happened, with COVID, it’s that there’s less and less product getting into the country,” Doug Schroeder, a buyer for Lewis Drug, said. “Factories have been shut down in China and so there’s less production over there. And then when it does finally get on a boat, you’ve seen all the pictures at the ports in the country, the back log of containers.”

