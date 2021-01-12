How states are responding to FBI warning about planned armed protests

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governors across the U.S. are stepping up security to keep lawmakers and state workers safe.

That comes in response to a FBI bulletin warning of armed protests at all 50 state capitals in the days leading up to next week’s presidential inauguration.

Minnesota’s Department of Public Safety is bracing for more protests at the state Capitol.

A spokesman says they’re aware of national reports and are quote, “tracking possible protest activity as we stand ready to guard the Capitol and protect state employees from harm.”

The Minnesota State Patrol’s presence has already increased both outside and inside the capitol building.

Nebraska is also bracing for more protests outside the state Capitol. Governor Pete Ricketts is also encouraging protestors to be peaceful.

“The violence that we saw, either the Capitol last week or last summer, is not the American way. That’s not how we protest here in this country – needs to be peaceful,” Ricketts said.

So far, no details are being made public on South Dakota’s response. Officials in the Governor’s office and the Department of Public Safety both say they cannot comment on security.

The Pierre Police Department released a statement confirming that it is responding to the FBI warning by gathering information and monitoring the situation.

A spokesman with the Department of Public Safety would only say that you may see more Highway Patrol personnel at the Capitol starting on Tuesday, which is standard procedure when the legislative session starts.

We spoke with a couple of state lawmakers Monday night. They both told us they are not worried about security.