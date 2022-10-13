SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Students and staff at Lincoln High School had an unusual start to their school day this Thursday morning when they had to shelter in place — for a call that turned out to be a hoax.

The school was one of several in the state that were victims of ‘swatting’ calls Thursday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“The response was immediate and en masse. We had a lot of officers from the police department, deputies from the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, I did hear of at least a couple of different federal law enforcement agents that were headed to that area as well,” Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

The school resource officer at Lincoln also heard the call and immediately began investigating.

“He came to the conclusion fairly early that there wasn’t something taking place. So he slowed down the responding officers,” David Osterquist, the Sioux Falls School District security coordinator, said. “When they did arrive, the building was sheltered in place so that the students were safe, the officers cleared the building out of an abundance of safety and moved forward from there.”

It turns out, the call was all a hoax, or a ‘swatting.’

“There’s different things that happen with swatting but essentially what that is people that are making fake phone calls in order to have a large police response or a S.W.A.T. team respond,” Clemens said.

Osterquist says this ‘swatting’ of schools has been on their radar.

“I have regular meetings with the SRO supervisors and we talk about trends. We talk about things that could be happening locally or even nationally,” Osterquist said. “So we knew that this was coming and we actually talked about, this is something we need to be concerned about. I had reached out to them on Tuesday, said let’s talk about it a little bit more to see what the response is going to be.”

Police say the call seems to have come from outside of South Dakota. As for repercussions for the caller, that remains to be determined.

“That’s the first hurdle is trying to identify the person that called it in. After we’ve identified them, then we can start to maybe look at what, if any, charges would be appropriate,” Clemens said.