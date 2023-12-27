SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Recent snow and freezing rain have left neighborhoods dealing with ice-filled roads, driveways and sidewalks.

Over the last couple days, Jeff Moller has worked to de-ice residential areas. As part of the DakotAbilities maintenance staff, one of his jobs is to clear off sidewalks and driveways for people with disabilities.

“For this storm, it was like pushing a slushy around kind of. It was really heavy,” Moller said.

And they still had work to do.

“We’ve got more ice melt to put down today, and with the sunshine, that is going to help immensely, so we’ll put the ice melt down, let it activate for a little while. Once the ice turns white, you can see that it’s starting to turn white already. Once it turns white, then it will be ready for chipping off, and we’ll chip off the sidewalks and the driveways we’ll use the plows on,” Moller said.

Thankfully, side streets should be easier to navigate in the near future.

“What we’re seeing is that residential streets are melting. A little bit of snow and ice on them, but they are melting. We’ve got some snow coming out, and 40 degrees by Friday, so everything should be melted,” Sioux Falls Street Operations Manager Dustin Hansen said.

But for now, make sure you proceed with caution.

“As far as walking and driving on it, be careful. Drive in four-wheel drive if you have it. If you don’t, just be really careful. It is slippery. Even the trucks slide around on it,” Moller said.

If you feel your street is in need of snow or ice removal, you can contact the city’s road operations crew on the CityLink app.