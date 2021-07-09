How Sioux Falls law enforcement caught up with man wanted for murder out of Minnesota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Following the arrest in Sioux Falls of a man wanted in Minnesota for second-degree murder, we’re able to bring you details on how it happened.

Equipped with information out of Austin, Minn. that 18-year-old Miguel Nunez Jr. was thought to be in the Sioux Falls area, law enforcement here worked for weeks to find him. On Thursday, they caught up with him on North Sixth Avenue.

“The information yesterday kind of was just a culmination of the most recent information that we had received,” said Joe Bosman, captain with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office. “Without going into too many details about what information specifically led us to that address, it was an address that was on our radar as to a potential location for him,”

Additional evidence presented itself about the suspect who fled law enforcement about a month ago.

“Our warrant division went there yesterday to try to make contact with any persons presence there to see if Nunez was there,” Bosman said. “As they were interviewing that person and looking into the structure, they found evidence to believe that Nunez was there and hiding up in an attic.”

More than one agency aided in the arrest.

“Due to an abundance of caution for the safety of those around and the officers present, they called for assistance from the Sioux Falls Police Department and the Sioux Falls Police Department SWAT team to come and negotiate the capture of Nunez,” Bosman said.

That happened peacefully. Bosman and Sioux Falls Police Department spokesperson Sam Clemens are each highlighting a team effort.

“Over the years, we’ve talked about how we have a great level of cooperation between different law enforcement, different public safety entities, and this is really a great case that illustrates that,” Clemens said. “In this case, the sheriff’s office was looking for somebody, realized that they needed some extra manpower, and got a hold of the police department and we were more than willing to come along and help.”

Nunez right now is in the Minnehaha County Jail. He’ll face the second-degree murder charge in Minnesota.