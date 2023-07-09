SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Road construction crews have been working on 41st Street in Sioux Falls since early 2022, causing some drivers to avoid the area altogether.

The road construction signs, orange traffic cones and heavy machinery have been a mainstay on 41st Street.

On 41st Street in Sioux Falls, road construction has been going on for a while with crews even working here on a Saturday, but one local business says it really hasn’t been that much of a problem.

“Surprisingly, this road construction, traffic-wise, this is not as bad as some other places I’ve seen, so I’m actually surprised how easy it is to get to the store. If somebody doesn’t want to go through the construction, there are other ways going through different routes to get to the store as well,” Max Kaftanati of Galaxy Gaming said.

Kaftanati says the only real impact the road construction has on Galaxy Gaming is the potential loss of customers from out of town.

“I think even if we have been affected, it was probably more of a tourist traffic. Obviously, if anyone drives around on a trip, they don’t really like going through road construction,” Kaftanati said.

Even though Galaxy Gaming is located right at the heart of the road construction, they just roll with the punches.

“For most people, it will make very little sense to complain about road construction. It’s, like, the same as complaining about the weather. I’m sure we get some customers that will mention it. It’s like there’s not much we can do about it,” Kaftanati said.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation expects the project to be done by summer of next year.