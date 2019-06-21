How platelet-rich plasma injections are lessening pain

Most golfers are getting back on the links, but an area woman was worried she’d lost the link to her past.



Joli Bruggeman has been playing golf since she was a kid, and says her dad taught her how.



However, an injured Achilles Tendon left her in a lot of pain.



She found herself playing golf less often. She eventually found herself in Dr. Jonathan Buchanan’s office.



“I said, you know, I think I’m doomed. I’m doomed to be in pain. He goes, you’re never doomed,” Bruggeman said.



Platelet-rich plasma injections are changing Bruggeman’s life and lessening her pain.



