SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO)–Many people are starting off the new year with hope and optimism in many areas of life–but when it comes to finances and the economy, that optimism is also balanced with some realism and a lot of unknowns.

How people are feeling about their finances heading into the new year in tonight’s Your Money Matters.

‘How are you feeling about the state of the economy moving into the new year?’

It’s a question KELOLAND News asked many people out and about this week on Phillips Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls.

“I think there’s probably a lot of areas where it’s easy to be negative about things,” Nick Winkler said.

We heard plenty of challenges and financial concerns from several people we spoke with.

“I think everything has really risen in price, things are overpriced and really expensive,” Corina Clark said. “Things like rent have gotten so outrageous and I just don’t know how these families are making it.

“This last year was rough, I don’t know how this one’s going to go with inflation and just the cost of everything. I’m just hoping things go down in prices, we all need it,” Chris Lucas said.

It’s a consensus we heard from everyone shopping downtown, but we also caught up with a farmer from Winner who’s experiencing the same increases in his industry.

“Your inputs are going up, your fuel is more expensive, your fertilizer is more expensive, your seed is more expensive, taxes, everything is going up. But the price of our commodities have not risen with that,” Rusty Blare said.

It’s made many New Year’s resolutions very similar when it comes to finances this year.

“Just try to watch our spending with everything being so expensive, try to budget more,” Clark said.

“I’ve become a lot better at saving,” Lucas said.

“Just more savings, just keep racking up the cash in the savings account,” Winkler said.

A plan for saving more in 2024 as a general sense of uncertainty remains for this year’s financial future.

“Well I’m hopeful, it’s hard to say what will happen,” Clark said.

“We’ve got elections coming up and that’s always going to put a monkey wrench in everything, no matter what happens,” Blare said.

“I don’t think anything going on with the market right now is anything to be too worried about,” Winkler said.

“What goes down is eventually going to go back up,” Lucas said.

Some optimism for the financial future in the new year. We’ll hear what financial experts are expecting out of the economy in 2024 and some potential events or factors that could impact finances throughout the year coming up in Thursday’s Your Money Matters.