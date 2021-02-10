How one book is inspiring a community to come together

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) – A small book is inspiring a KELOLAND community to make a big impact. Students and staff are taking the week to read ‘The Coffee Bean.’ It’s a book about thinking positive in tough times. It’s message they’re also pushing outside of the schools and into the community.

“Are you a carrot, egg, or a coffee bean?”

This is a question that’s brewing in the minds of Fred Assam fourth-graders Addison Weertz and Nahom Gebretinsay and the rest of their school as they read ‘The Coffee Bean.’

“The book is about being kind to others, and, as Ms. Briggs says in the book, you can change your environment by the way that you think if you have a positive mind,” Gebretinsay said.

With the pandemic making us feel like we’re all in boiling hot water, the idea is that if you put these three items in the water, something different happens: you can become hard like an egg, or soft like a carrot.

“But a coffee bean takes its environment and makes something better out of it: it makes coffee. So, the coffee bean book is entirely about making something better out of what you have,” High School Junior Jeremiah Donahoe said.

Donahoe is also reading the book. This week the Brandon Valley School District is uniting students, staff, and the community together through this idea.

“It really promotes the importance of literacy as well as connecting the school district and community as a whole around the message of the coffee bean,” Superintendent Dr. Jarod Larson said.

Larson says every class in every school is applying the message to their curriculum.

“We have these kindness notes that we give to other people,” Weertz said.

“We discussed how you can choose your attitude,” First Grade Teacher Erin Bisbee said.

Bisbee says they have a jar in her class that they put a coffee bean in for every positive action taken by students.

“We can decide, ‘are we going to look at this day and be grateful for it and be positive or are we going to choose to be hardened by what’s happened to us,” Bisbee said.

And have that attitude sprout beyond the schools and into the community. On Thursday, the community is celebrating ‘Lynx Way Coffee Bean Day.’ Several local coffee shops will be donating a portion of their sales to the Brandon Area Community Foundation.

“The bigger the fund grows, the more impact we get to have. We’re just thankful we get to team up with the school and just to really give back to our community,” Dixon said.

And that the biggest of changes can sprout from the smallest places. Just visit any coffee shop in Brandon if you’d like to show your support.