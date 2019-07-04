How often do we get a rainy 4th of July?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Unfortunately, rain may disrupt 4th of July activities.

Meteorologist Scot Mundt has a look at how often we get rain on the 4th. Areas of KELOLAND woke up to more rain today and there will be more popping on KELOLAND Live Doppler through the evening.

Hopefully you were able to get in any Fourth of July festivities during the early part of the day, but as the sun sets there will be some that have to cancel their firework displays due to the weather.

It was a seasonal day in much of KELOLAND as average high temperatures on the 4th ranges from 82 degrees in Watertown to 87 in Pierre. But, it was cooler than average today in western South Dakota.

Since 1980, we’ve had measurable rain in KELOLAND anywhere from 10 to 13 times on the Fourth.

That comes out to 25 to 33 percent of the time it rains on the Fourth. This may be another year we add to the list for a wet fourth, making it two years in a row it rained for some of us. Along with any storms that develop through the night, strong to severe weather will be monitored.