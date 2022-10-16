SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Out-of-state hunters drop a lot of money in South Dakota while they’re here during pheasant season.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Hunters from across the U.S. flew into Sioux Falls Friday ahead of Saturday’s pheasant opener. They acknowledged that inflation has made the sport more expensive for them, but they say the opportunity to hunt in a pheasant hotspot is worth the added investment.

Here’s where they spend the most money, according to data from the Game, Fish and Parks Department. Last year, out-of-state hunters spent $12.4 million in Brown County, $9.3 million in Lyman County, $9.2 million in Brule County and $9 in Tripp County.

Hunters spent more than $160 million total statewide last year.