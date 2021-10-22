How much is a trillion dollars? Ask Trillion Boy, he knows

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As Congress continues to debate trillions of dollars in spending, a Sioux Falls dad got to wondering just how much money are we talking about? So, he started crunching some numbers and found a way to put it into perspective with a coloring book.

“I think it’s a very creative book,” seven-year-old Kyle Hummel said.

The Adventures of Trillion Boy, a coloring book for kindergartners and Congress.

Steve Hummel got the idea for his coloring book from his seven-year-old son, Kyle, after watching Congress debate the proposed $3.5 trillion dollar budget. That number has since dropped to around $2 trillion dollars.

“Kyle asked me how much a trillion was,” Steve said.

Steve says he was a little caught off guard at how inquisitive his son was about the number trillion.

“I was just curious,” Kyle said.

“I did a quick calculation on my phone, and I did another calculation and re-checked it and rechecked it and it came up if you said one number a second it would take you over 31,000 years to count to a trillion, and that’s how it all started,” Steve said.

Steve began looking for other examples of how much is a trillion.

Well, if Trillion Boy saved his pennies stacked on top of each other, they would reach the height of almost nine million Washington Monuments.

“It makes me wonder if even the people who are proposing our budgets realize the enormity of these numbers that they are throwing around,” Steve said.

Steve mailed 45 copies of his coloring book to members of Congress, both Republican and Democrat.

“This isn’t a conservative or liberal issue, this is reality,” Steve said. “Unfortunately, he’s the one who is going to pay for it, I’m a baby boomer, I’m not going to be paying the bill 50 years from now, but our children and grandchildren and great grandchildren are going to be in a deep, deep pile of debt.”

The coloring book retails for a little over $9. You can get a copy on the Trillion Boy web site.