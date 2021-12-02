How might the closure of Hy-Vee impact neighborhoods near 10th and Kiwanis Ave. in Sioux Falls?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – On January 1st, the Hy-Vee on 10th and Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls will permanently close its doors. The next closest supermarket is more than a mile away.

In an email, Tina Potthoff, the Senior Vice President of Communications for Hy-Vee says this building will be turned into a non-retail facility within the company. It will have two sections, one dedicated to making bakery products and another to serve as a local pharmacy fulfillment center. And no groceries for customers.

For some people who live nearby, the closure could produce hardships.

“If you don’t have the means to stretch your dollar for your grocery budget and with the rising cost of food and gas, you likely don’t have the ability to drive even further to get that food,” Lori Dykstra, CEO of Feeding South Dakota, said.

Dykstra says the neighborhoods around 10th and Kiwanis are already hotspots for food insecurity.

“We have a mobile distribution just a few blocks away at a church, Point to Serve church,” Dykstra said. “We know that that area is, that we serve it regularly. But we’re going to keep an eye on it and if this closure does cause some sort of larger hardship, we’ll make sure that we evaluate whether or not we need more mobiles or another site or possibly another day throughout the month.”

Dykstra says the entire city of Sioux Falls is seeing a rise in food insecurity as it is. About 15-to 20 percent more people have been showing up for their 14 mobile distributions.

“We are hearing that that’s due to the rising cost of groceries and gas prices,” Dykstra said. “If you’ve been to a grocery store, you can see right now, the prices are definitely higher. So, families are stretching those dollars even further right now.”

She says anyone who is worried about getting food should contact Feeding South Dakota or call the Helpline Center at 211.

As for the current employees of the 10th street Hy-Vee, the company says they will be offered positions at the same rate of pay in another area Hy-Vee store.

Here is Potthoff’s full statement on behalf of Hy-Vee: