SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tornadoes come in many sizes and intensities. They are measured on what is called the Enhanced Fujita scale.

“Meteorologists are assigned the task, usually a team from the weather service, to look at the aftermath of a tornado, and they will now look at a building, a structure. They will look at all sorts of things that a tornado can do, and they will assign a ranking from EF Zero being the weakest to EF5 being the strongest,” said KELOLAND Meteorologist Brian Karstens.

They look at a long list of things like were the trees damaged hardwood or softwood? Was the roof on the building lifted? Are shingles missing? All these are clues as to the power of the tornado.

An EF Zero tornado contains winds of 65 to 85 miles an hour, while an EF5 tornado at the top of the scale produces winds of more than 200 miles an hour.

When our weather team is on TV warning you about tornados they don’t really know what rating a tornado is until after the event. Brian says even an EF0 tornado is dangerous.

“It’s the unpredictability factor that we always encourage people if there is a tornado warning even if it is radar indicated you need to heed the warning and take shelter,” said Brian. “You go from rotation, funnel cloud, tornado that sequence can happen within a few just minutes.”

The tornado that swept by Cavour and later flattened the town of Manchester 20 years ago turned out to be an EF4.

It makes a big difference if you are directly in the path of a tornado or if it’s a close call. One woman we talked with 20 years ago found this tornado behavior a little odd.

“I had a plastic ice cream bucket sitting on the step with my clothes pins in it, well guess what? When it was all over with, and I went out and looked, and the bucket was gone, but the clothes pins were still lying on the step,” she said.

The Manchester tornado was impressive. Brian saw this tornado in person while storm chasing for KELOLAND and says just by looking at the size, they knew it was going to cause a lot of damage to anything in its path.

“It was a wedge tornado. When we say that, we are talking about the width of the tornado upwards of at least a quarter mile or more so,” said Brian.

We’ve had a relatively calm spring when it comes to severe weather, but he doesn’t want that to lull us into a false sense of security.

“After last years Derecho, we’ve all learned a lesson that weather can change very quickly,” said Brian. “And with summertime stores and as sporadic as things pop up just have a plan in place ahead of time so that you know what to do when the weather turns bad.”

The strongest tornado ever recorded in South Dakota, and EF5 tracked across eastern Tripp County on May 8th, 1965.