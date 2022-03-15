SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls police officer, devoted to mental health, is impacting lives in the community.

Sarah Van Voorst became Sioux Falls’ first mental health community resource officer in the spring of 2020.

The job includes working with community partners and helping people get the mental health resources they need.

“A lot of times, especially if they’re mentally ill, they just don’t know how to navigate that process. Getting from their home to an appointment or even trying to figure out where to go or where to begin,” Mental health community resource officer Sarah Van Voorst said.

Van Voorst says sometimes people can land on police radar because of their mental illness.

“At the root of it, they just need help. They don’t need to have police involvement, they don’t need police showing up at their door, they don’t need to go to jail,” Van Voorst said.

The Sioux Falls Police chief says Van Voorst is already making a difference.

“Really, to be a police department that wants to solve issues, not just deal with them, we have to go to some of the root causes and really by establishing a position like we’re already seeing where Van Voorst has been able to take people who were frequently utilizing police and fire and emergency room services and greatly cut down that number,” Chief Jon Thum said.

That not only helps first responders, but the people who need assistance.

“This individual might be on a path, and they don’t know how to get off the path they’re on, so when I come in and I help partner with the community and the mental health resources in town we can help correct that course for them and help them live their best life,” Van Voorst said.

All Sioux Falls police officers have some mental health training through the law enforcement academy. Additionally, more than 40 percent of Sioux Falls officers have crisis intervention training.

Other communities are also addressing mental health.

The assistant chief of the Watertown Police Department says there’s been an increasing amount of mental health crisis in the area and the country.

A health care professional says the pandemic is a contributing factor.

“Just in general life is harder and the pandemic certainly created increased mental health needs nationwide, but also for us here in our community,” Prairie Lakes Healthcare System chief nursing officer Turbak said.

Coming up in Tuesday night’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll look at how the Watertown Police Department is helping meet the mental health needs of the community.