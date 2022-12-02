SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Jill Floyd of Sioux Falls uses her wrists and hands a lot.

“A lot of typing, a lot of paperwork, a lot of handwriting,” Floyd said.

She showed KELOLAND News her state-issued medical cannabis card on Friday.

“Over the years I’ve had problems with carpal tunnel and had surgeries on both of my wrists for that, and the nerve pain is still there,” Floyd said. “And the cannabis is a lot more effective than anything else that I’ve used, so that’s mainly the reason that I like it.”

She was at East River Farms Medical Dispensary in southwest Sioux Falls, where a sign still had to go up Friday morning. Zack Winter, co-owner of East River Farms LLC, says they opened on November 25.

“It’s gone actually really good,” Winter said. “I think one of our biggest value points is our location.”

There’s no shortage of traffic there close to 69th Street and Louise Avenue, just south of Interstate 229.

“Our value for the community is I believe our location and to help our patients,” Winter said.

Floyd’s motivation for using cannabis is the kind of pain relief it offers.

“It’s a less addictive form of pain relief for me,” she said. “I don’t have to worry about opioids and being addicted to that kind of thing. This is much easier to stop and go.”

According to the state, there have been 5,298 approved patient cards as of late last month.