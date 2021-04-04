How Malchow Plaza is expected to benefit Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — A new addition to Aberdeen’s downtown is nearing completion: construction on Malchow Plaza started in June of last year.

Aberdeen Downtown Association executive director Shelley Westra-Heier is excited to have a gathering space downtown.

“People have a space to call downtown. You know, ‘Let’s meet at the Plaza’ or ‘We’re going to be doing this’ or ‘This is happening on the Plaza.'” It just is a draw. It’s a consistent place for people to come to and be able to sit down and enjoy what we have down here,” Aberdeen Downtown Association executive director Shelley Westra-Heier said.

From farmers’ markets, to food trucks, to First Fridays, the plaza will be used for a variety of events.

Not only does it include a big outdoor gathering space, but a building where some tenants have already moved in, including the Aberdeen Development Corporation.

“People want to come back downtown. They want to see different great things happen, events so we’re going to be able to attract and retain because you’ve got the things outside of work, the enjoyment things, the life-fulfilling things,” Aberdeen Development Corporation CEO Mike Bockerny said.

“Downtown Main Streets are about the only thing that is unique in a lot of cities. Everybody has the box stores, the chain restaurants, but a downtown really shows what is unique about the community, and having something like this down here to bring a focus to downtown Main Street is always a benefit for the whole community,” Westra-Heier said.

The plaza is where Malchow’s Home Furnishings used to be located before it was destroyed by a fire. The business was purchased by Montgomery’s.

A new Montgomery’s showroom is slated to open at the former Office Max location this summer.