SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Chilly overnight temperatures are only the start of what’s to come in the weeks and months ahead.

That’s why Keep KELOLAND Warm is collecting donations now and getting them to people in need.

From coats to other cold weather clothing, a steady stream of donations is coming in for Keep KELOLAND Warm.

The winter gear is sorted at the St. Francis House before it’s handed out.

“When we think about just how cold it’s going to be tomorrow morning, and not having a coat on. Most of us can get into a car and drive to work, but for the individuals that we serve, they’re on the streets and they’re having to walk,” St. Francis House executive director Julie Becker said.

The non-profit works with other agencies in town to pair the donations with people in need.

“We will be busy filling those orders and making sure they can get those coats so they can hand them out to the people they serve,” Becker said.

The Bishop Dudley Hospitality House has already heard from guests looking for coats and winter clothing.

“We’ve already given out quite a few and we have people asking every day if they can get a coat, so it’s a great service to have,” Bishop Dudley Hospitality House marketing & development director Jennie Palmer said.

Others in need of a coat can work with organizations in the community to get what they need.

Here’s a list of the organizations St. Francis House is working with:

Bishop Dudley Hospitality House

Union Gospel Mission

Carroll Institute

The Arch

Glory House

Call to Freedom

Safe Home

DSS-SNAP

Sioux Falls School District

Alliance

Parole Services

Probation

To donate, drop off your new or gently used coats and accessories at the St. Francis House or any Sioux Falls Lewis except the store downtown.

Montgomery’s picks them up and takes them to the St. Francis House for sorting.