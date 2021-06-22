How Jefferson High School now looks with two months until the first day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a little over two months, Sioux Falls will open the doors of its brand new high school on the northwest side of the city. With Lincoln, Washington and Roosevelt High Schools already familiar to the community, it’s now Jefferson High School’s time.

“The basic design is as it runs north and south down the main corridor,” Jefferson High School principal Dan Conrad said. “You have three academic wings to the west that face Marion Road and two academic wings to the east. And those five academic wings are all built very similar in style.”

Conrad showed some of the things that make Jefferson unique.

“The Learning Stairs is a place where we can do presentations, we can share information out to kids, whether it’s teacher-led presentations, it might be student-led presentations,” Conrad said. “It might be outside entity coming in and sharing information with our kids.”

Walking around the brand-new building, the most striking feature might be all the natural light shining into the school.

“When you think about it geographically, students in the northeast always had a home at Washington, students in the southeast had a home at Lincoln, southwest had a home at Roosevelt,” Conrad said. “Our students in the northwest have a home now.”

“It’s super exciting to get that opportunity,” Jefferson High School assistant principal Lance Siebenahler said. “At the same time, it’s a little bit daunting to get everything ready as semis are showing up with boxes and staff’s being hired and all this, trying to get everything ready.”

The first day of school is August 26.