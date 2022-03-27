SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local business owner is feeling the support of those around him after the sudden passing of his wife.

Dan, tattoo artist Mark Wasco became a single parent after his wife Krista passed away suddenly in January.

He is now having to balance being a single father to four children on the autism spectrum with his work as co-owner of the Electric Crayon tattoo and piercing shop in Sioux Falls.

To help offset some of the expenses, Wasco’s adult hockey team is hosting a fundraiser at the SCHEELS Ice-plex this evening.

All the proceeds from beer sales tonight go to Wasco and his family.

“We’re trying to raise funds to bridge that gap and also to help find resources that can help him manage his new life day to day,” said Corey Mitchell, League Director for the Stan Houston Adult Hockey League.

The fundraiser will take place during play of the adult hockey league at the SCHEELS Ice plex starting at 6 p.m. Sunday.

There are three GoFundMe fundraisers set up to help the family; you can find them here, here and here.