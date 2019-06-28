How historic downtown theatres stay open

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO)– As the State Theatre plans to reopen next spring, we wanted to look at what it takes to keep a historic theatre up and running.

Workers at Logan Luxury 5 Cinema are popping popcorn and getting ready for today’s movie goers.

A process the movie theatre has been doing for over 80 years.

“Our company was actually started by my father in 1933 when he built a theatre downtown, in this location,” Jeff Logan said.

Jeff Logan is the owner of Logan Luxury 5 Cinema. He says the theatre draws a lot of people to downtown Mitchell.

“Downtown is actually a good location for a theatre because it’s centrally located, if people live in the area, they can ride their bikes, they can walk to the theatre,” Logan said.

“Having that theatre adds to the vitality of the community. Especially a theatre that’s opened every night, has matinees on the weekends,” Mark Vaux with Mitchell Chamber of Commerce said.

While Logan says theaters can bring in a lot of money for downtowns, he says there can be some challenges with getting people through the doors.

“You really need very modern, very high efficient heating and cooling, hopefully as green as possible, and then you have to watch your operational costs,” Logan said.

Logan says having enough parking is another must.

“The best is line of sight parking. A parking lot within line of sight, a block or two from the front doors,” Logan said.

Despite this, Logan says historic theatres are an important part of any community.

“A theatre is integral to any town. It’s a quality of life issue for the town. Having it downtown is a big help,” Logan said.