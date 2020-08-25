How high temperatures impact weed growth

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite the heat, gardener Justin Nearman was still out in the garden on Tuesday.

“Just watering the garden on my way to work,” Nearman said.

Dan Pyle, owner of D&K Lawn Care & Landscaping, says these hot temperatures mean weeds.

“This year’s drier than normal, we’ve had a little bit of a change from the last two years,” Pyle said. “Not so much more the lawn growth, but we have weed growth. They love hot and dry and moist, and we have kind of been all of those. It’s been hot and humid, and they’re really, really liking it.”

So what’s the best way to get rid of the pesky plants?

“Well there’s the old school pull it out by hand, that’s the easiest way if you’re working around gardens or other vegetation you want to keep, flowers and shrubs,” Pyle said. “Or you can spray Roundup.”

Nearman agrees that the best way to keep the weeds out is that old fashioned way.

“Pull ’em,” Nearman said. “That’s the best. That way you’re not putting any chemicals in there.”

You never know what the weather will bring here. Pyle says he’s always ready to adapt.

“We just switch gears, depends on the year,” Pyle said. “This year we’re dry, so it’s more weed control and mowing and trimming of the rough development acres versus the in-town yards needing so much.”