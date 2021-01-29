How Faith Temple Food Giveaway need has increased

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many families are starting off the weekend with more food to put on their tables thanks to a weekly distribution.

The Faith Temple Food Giveaway has seen an increase in people needing assistance during the pandemic.

Jane Behnke is a familiar face at the Faith Temple Food Giveaway. She’s been volunteering for about a decade.

“It’s a sense of accomplishment every Friday and every day that we do come out and help with getting things done,” Volunteer Jane Behnke said.

The help goes both ways. Behnke has also received food from the giveaway.

“Do it when we need it. And if it’s something–I know we’ve got some neighbors that are shut-ins, so we’ll take a box for them sometimes if they need it,” Behnke said.

More people have needed the assistance over the past several months.

“At this time last year we were seeing between 400 and 500 individuals a week. Now we’re seeing between 800 and 1,000 a week,” Consultant for the Faith Temple Food Giveaway Josh Hayes said.

The giveaway isn’t just serving South Dakotans, but also people from Minnesota and Iowa.

“I think this just really shows the need of food insecurity not only in Sioux Falls, not only in South Dakota, but as a nation, and what we’re trying to do is just alleviate some of that burden for our guests,” Hayes said.

Behnke has also seen the need go up during the pandemic.

“We may all have jobs, but unfortunately it’s gone up. We might have been full-time, sometimes you’re knocked back down to part-time, so you do need that extra help,” Behnke said.

She’s happy to be lending a hand.