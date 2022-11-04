SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re looking to freshen up your wardrobe, there’s a sale happening this weekend that you’ll want to know about.

From jewelry to clothes, to shoes LuAnn Pfeifle has been stocking up at the EmBe Dress for Success fall closet sale.

“It’s so affordable you can’t pass it up,” Customer LuAnn Pfeifle said.

“$5 for pants. I mean, the most you’re probably going to pay is $10 for an actual coat,” EmBe executive director of women’s programming Megan Bartel said.

EmBe holds the event three times a year.

The summer sale brought in over $14,000.

The money helps support EmBe’s women’s programming.

“One, for example, is Women to the Workforce, so it helps women who are looking for jobs or underemployed,” Bartel said.

Pfeifle isn’t just a customer; she’s also a former client.

She turned to EmBe after she was laid off from a job.

“I was in between work, and so I took their career planning course, and so I was able to update my resume, get interview skills, write new cover letters, and so it was really essential to getting the job I have today,” Pfeifle said.

Now she’s giving back to the organization that helped her.

The sale goes until 7:00 p.m. Friday at EmBe in downtown Sioux Falls.

On Saturday, it runs from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m., and then the bag sale will be 1:00-4:00 p.m.