SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As you pay more at the pump or in the grocery store, businesses and local governments are also dealing with economic challenges.

As the weather warms up, you may notice more orange out on the streets.

As we steer into construction season, costs of road projects are going up.

Sioux Falls Public Works Director Mark Cotter says a review of 18 different materials and items used in city projects shows a 19.6% average cost increase compared to last year.

“That’s a real impact when we’re trying to get done as many miles as possible to improve the daily commutes of our residents,” Sioux Falls public works director Mark Cotter said.

The city is using different strategies to help combat economic challenges.

For example, a large order of pipe to be used for 11 projects has been secured in advance.

“We seem to have been able to control our costs that way and when you’re placing a much larger order, we’ve been able to be receiving pipe within about the first week of signing that contract,” Cotter said.

The city is also working closely with contractors.

“We’ve got a short window to try to build all of our projects, in usually 7-8 months. We’re about ready to start the summer sprint for 2022 and every day counts,” Cotter said.

Cotter reminds drivers to be alert and start planning for longer commutes as construction season kicks off.



