SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Female veterans gathered at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls today for dialogue and to highlight the importance of wellness.

“Some of us only served with men or were a drastic minority. So even for us coming into that space and having women veterans and knowing that they are out there, is a totally new surprise,” keynote speaker and Marine Corps veteran Lori Walsh said.

Community Action for Veterans collaborated with Our Savior Lutheran Church to host this first “Stand Up for Women Veterans Wellness retreat” today.

“Empowerment is one of the focuses of this event as well, and just being here with all these women and seeing the interactions with the vendors that are here and with each other.. it empowers me,” event coordinator Jill Baker said.

Attendees participated in sessions that focused on wellness, mental health and business. The event featured guest speakers, including Lori Walsh who served in the Marines.

“I was invited to come participate as a veteran and also give the keynote speech to inspire the other women to understand their stories as women veterans, and then figure out a way to tell those stories because those stories can be complicated, and intricate, and difficult to unravel, and unpack,” Walsh said.

Sharing experiences was one of the event’s themes.

“Women don’t get asked about their stories as veterans as often as men do, and sometimes we get asked different questions than our male veteran brothers, so it was a time to come together and really say how do we own stories and our own place in history, and then how do we share that and who do we share that within a way that is healthy for us?” Walsh said.

Coordinators are planning to continue the retreat as an annual event.