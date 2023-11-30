HURON, S.D. (KELO) — The week’s search northeast of Huron has put the spotlight back on Rachel Cyriacks; the Woonsocket woman disappeared 10 years ago this month.

Cyriacks’s family reported her missing in December 2013. That same month, Sanborn County law enforcement spoke with Cyriacks’s husband Brad, who was the last person to see her. He and Rachel were going through a divorce, and she had sought and received a protection order against him. Rachel said Brad physically abused her. He spent time in jail for violating that protection order.

In January 2014, nearly two months after she disappeared, a pickup connected to Rachel was seized as evidence. Its bottom was damaged.

“It may be damaged for no particular reason, or it may be something that’s a good piece of evidence,” Sanborn County Sheriff Tom Fridley said in January 2014.

The following year, the sheriff posted a picture on Facebook of a quilt. It had been missing as long as Rachel had, and thus had the potential to perhaps help unlock the case.

“Maybe they’ve seen the blanket instead of Rachel, so it’s another possibility to glean a piece of information that somebody might have,” Fridley said in March 2015.

Earlier this month, Cyriacks’s mother Mary Schabot spoke with KELOLAND News about that search for information that might make all the difference.

“All it does … is take one person to say the right thing and know the right thing,” Schabot said. “And then that would end up, you know, causing us to have closure.”

Now in late November 2023, the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office has confirmed to KELOLAND News that the Division of Criminal Investigation searched in the Huron area this week. It is unclear exactly what, if anything, was found.

“We are continuing to receive and follow leads on the 10-year anniversary of Rachel’s disappearance and will make announcements on any significant discoveries,” Attorney General Marty Jackley said in a statement to KELOLAND News. “We very much appreciate the public and media’s assistance on the continued search for Rachel.”