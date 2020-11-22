How COVID-19 will affect holiday travel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Travel may increase your chances of getting COVID-19 and spreading it, according to the CDC.

The virus is causing many South Dakotans to stay in place for Thanksgiving.

You won’t find a big Thanksgiving gathering at Deb Klebanoff’s home near Baltic this year.

“I’m staying at home with my husband alone. We’ve invited no one. We’re cooking for no one. We’re going nowhere. And no one’s coming to our house,” Deb Klebanoff said.

While Deb and her husband usually don’t travel for Thanksgiving anyway, the pandemic is causing big changes to the family’s traditional celebration.

“People don’t want to come, at least that bunch. And my son and his wife are expecting a baby. My parents are older,” Klebanoff said.

According to AAA, 83 percent of South Dakotans who were surveyed say they’re staying home for the Thanksgiving holiday. Of that number, 44 percent say it’s because of COVID 19.

“I just think people are more cautious, more concerned, and watching out for their safety this year,” AAA South Dakota Travel Consultant Terry Tencate said.

Terry Tencate is a travel consultant with AAA South Dakota.

He says this time of year is usually very busy as people plan their Thanksgiving and Christmas trips.

“This time is pretty much just very flat, very calm. We don’t see a huge uptick in bookings right at the moment because of the concerns with COVID,” Tencate said.

That’s why many families will be making the most of what will be a different Thanksgiving this year.

“It won’t be the same, but it will be a lot less cooking, right? So we’ll have a good time,” Klebanoff said.

While the CDC says staying home is the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19, there are some steps you should follow if you do plan on traveling. Click here for more.