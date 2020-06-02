How communities can stay involved in the fight against racial injustice

It’s being called amazing and powerful by one of its organizers.

Sunday’s peaceful protest in downtown Sioux Falls attracted a large crowd of people calling for justice for George Floyd and an end to racial injustice.

Laura Renee Chandler says she’s been involved in the Sioux Falls community for quite some time.

She’s never seen anything in this city like Sunday’s peaceful protest.

“I think of just how diverse it was. I think of how large it was, how many people were there,” Event Co-Organizer & Speaker Laura Renee Chandler said.

Even though the protest is done, the event co-organizer and one of its speakers says there are ways to stay involved.

“I want to see people in our community continuing to engage in conversations about this issue and teaching others. This is part of the intention behind movements like this. People need to know that when you see cellphone video of what happened to George Floyd that this is actually just a fraction of the kinds of violent and dangerous encounters African Americans experience, and it doesn’t have to be this way,” Chandler said.

She says communities should also be pushing elected officials to work on the issue.

Organizers will be meeting this week to draft more programs and events for people to participate in and increase education.

“You really have to speak up so that individuals that are affected by this issue know that you’re there to support them. It’s not just watching in silence, but really showing up and vocally supporting your community members,” Chandler said.

There are resources to help community members stay involved including Establishing Sustainable Connections and the South Dakota African American History Museum.