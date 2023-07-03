INWOOD, Iowa (KELO) — With temperatures hovering in the mid-eighties to low nineties this weekend, it was difficult for some people to spend time outside during this holiday weekend.

There was not much of a breeze to speak of to help with the heat this weekend, but that did not stop people from enjoying themselves at Lake Pahoja.

“It just kind of drains me faster, but I can make an exception. Just got to do it sometimes,” Andraya Bahnson, a camper, said.

To relax around the campsite, some campers had to adjust their habits.

“Drink lots of water. That’s pretty much how I get through any of this. Shade is my best friend because I burn very easily,” Bahnson said.

“Just having fans going whenever we can, stay in the shade, playing games in the shade as much as possible, too,” Britney Kullander, a camper, said.

However, for some camping professionals, this weekend was not their first rodeo.

“We actually, I grew up camping. My parents have been campers for a long time and if it’s hot, we try to like I said, play in the water as much as possible, water guns are always good, water balloons, getting the slip and slide out, and sprinklers, all that good stuff,” Kullander said.

After they survive the weekend, Britney Kullander and her family are looking forward to celebrating the Fourth of July.

“We’re hopefully going to the parade in Inwood. Hopefully, hit that up, and just enjoy the celebration they have there,” Kullander said.