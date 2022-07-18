SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kids are sliding into summer fun at YMCA Camp Leif Ericson in Sioux Falls.

But there’s also something else at play: the heat.

“Really, really hot and sunny,” Camper Layla Kneip said.

From inflatable waterparks for campers to mister tents, the outdoor camp keeps an eye on the forecast and plans activities to fit the weather.

“We make sure to take water breaks pretty regularly every day, making sure the kids are staying in the shade when possible, and occasionally, we’ll adjust our schedule a little bit just to find less physical activities and get a little more rest in the afternoon,” YMCA Camp Leif Ericson director Mike Murphy said.

Steps are also being taken to give counselors some relief from the heat, including setting up hydration areas around camp.

It’s director Mike Murphy’s 25th summer working for the camp.

He’s no stranger to dealing with a heatwave.

“We love being outdoors, it’s a great part of our camp, but at the same time we have to make sure to keep an eye on the weather, the heat or the rain, and always make sure that safety is our number one priority for campers,” Murphy said.

While it may be hot, kids are still making cool camp memories.

“It’s really fun and you get to be in the sun and you get to have fun all day,” Kneip said.

Camp Leif Ericson also sent a message to families about the heat precautions being taken at camp and how parents can help prepare their kids for the weather.