SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You can get some extra steps in your day on Saturday and help homeless animals.

The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society is hosting its annual Bark in the Park.

Kristina Sipma and her dog Milo will hit the Sioux Falls bike trail for the event.

Simpa, who’s also a Humane Society board member, has taken part in the event for several years.

Bark in the Park features a 3K and 5K.

“I used to run. Right now, we’re sticking more to walking, but it’s still a good event to come out and walk and get some steps in,” Sipma said.

Bark in the Park is one of the shelter’s biggest events of the year.

The money raised provides care to animals as they await a loving home.

The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society takes in nearly 8,000 animals a year.

“So this is just a penny of the money it takes to feeding them, caring for them, offering them spaying and neutering, getting them all ready for adoption,” Madison Godschalk with the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society said.

People at the Saturday morning event can also expect vendors, pet contests and of course, dogs.

“I’ve always been a dog lover, and dogs love you unconditionally, and they’re always there to support to,” Sipma said.

Thanks to Bark in the Park, animals at the shelter will be feeling even more love and support in return.

Registration is $35 and opens at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Pasley Park.