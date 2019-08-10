How an Angel Shot can help in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The bar scene anywhere can be a fun place to meet and mingle, both with people you know as well as with people you might not have met. But if someone is making someone else feel uncomfortable or threatened, there’s a Brookings Police Department program called the Angel Shot.

Cubby’s Sports Bar & Grill is a popular spot in Brookings.

“We fill up pretty much every weekend, especially on home games, away games, football, basketball,” manager on duty and bartender Mac Rosenwald said.

They participate in the Angel Shot program.

“We have a couple banners hanging up that our servers and bartenders can see,” Rosenwald said.

“We try to be very involved in the community besides just policing and everything, and we came across this idea of the angel shot, and just kind of took off with it from there and everybody kind of played a role,” Sgt. Joe Fishbaugher with the Brookings Police Department said.

He explains that it’s a confidential resource for people.

“In a situation that they don’t feel comfortable with, to go up to a bartender, and there’s certain kind of shots they can tell the bartender that tells a bartender what that person wants for their safety, and then we respond accordingly depending on what’s ordered, and somebody else responds accordingly also depending on what’s ordered,” Fishbaugher said.

To protect the intent of the program, we’ve blurred out the specifics of different Angel Shot orders in the above video.

“There’s certain types of drinks that gives them a certain kind of code or lingo to what that person needs at that time,” Fishbaugher said.

People who might feel uncomfortable can find help.

“One of them is an escort to your car by a friend, other one is calling a Lyft or a taxi that kind of thing, and another one is for calling the police,” Fishbaugher said.

The reason for the program is safety.

“Sexual assault prevention is a big deal around here,” Fishbaugher said. “We do a lot of presentations on it, do a lot of stuff at the high school about it, that kind of thing, and it’s just another tool that people can use for their safety.”

“I think it’s great. It helps keep patrons safe, just in case if they come into contact with someone that they’re not comfortable with and they have a safe way to let us know without other people knowing that may be bothering them,” Rosenwald said.

You can find the Brookings Police Department on Facebook.