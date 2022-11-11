SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — How do you help a hospitalized 93-year-old veteran battling cancer cast his ballot? The answer this week was simple: as a team. Ed Colella was able to vote Tuesday from his hospital bed at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls even though he’s registered to vote in Lincoln County.

“We have to vote; that’s what we’re about,” Colella said. “They used to have a saying once upon a time: ballots or bullets. And we go with ballots. And that’s what it’s about.”

Colella served in the army during World War II and with the Air Force in the Korean War. Lori Popkes, chief nursing officer at Avera McKennan Hospital, picked up Colella’s ballot from the Lincoln County Courthouse but she says she was just part of the effort.

“It was a team effort,” Popkes said. “So I went and got the ballot, I brought it to the patient, he completed it, we put it back in a sealed envelop, and actually another Avera staff member who lives in Canton took it back to the Lincoln County Courthouse.”

Colella has been hospitalized since Halloween. He’s receiving treatment for cancer, and a dear friend helped him make his calls on the ballot.

“He filled it out for me,” Colella said. “I, he asked me things and checked it out, and that was good … hell, that’s what we’re about, you gotta vote.”

More than 350,000 South Dakota voters cast a ballot in Tuesday’s election. All these ballots count equally, but it’s unlikely many, if any, had a journey quite like Colella’s did.

“When I became aware of the situation that we had a gentleman in our hospital that had served our country for eight years and really wanted the opportunity to vote, I just felt like that was the least I could do,” Popkes said.

“If you’re American, you gotta be honored about our system,” Colella said.