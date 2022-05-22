WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO) — It’s been a week since 81 veterans who served during World War II and the Korean and Vietnam Wars traveled to Washington D.C. on a Midwest Honor Flight.

It was Vietnam-era veteran John Damrau’s first time in D.C.

“I think it’s a really neat deal. It really is,” Veteran John Damrau said.

Junior league hockey team, the Sioux City Musketeers, helped get the flight off the ground.

The team raised nearly $86,000 for Midwest Honor Flight’s 9th mission by auctioning off jerseys during military appreciation games over two seasons.

“It’s just a testament to when you have the opportunity to support our nation’s veterans that the Sioux City fans are first in line to do that,” Sioux City Musketeers owner Lloyd Ney said.

The money was enough to sponsor each veteran.

“We’re so happy that we were able to do this as a way to show our appreciation for our veterans in our community. This isn’t the last time this will happen,” Ney said.

That means the team will help even more veterans like Damrau get this unforgettable experience.

“I think it means a lot. It’s very humbling to come and see some fo this stuff, the way it’s been built and the history of everything,” Damrau said.

Midwest Honor Flight serves veterans from South Dakota, northwest Iowa, and southwest Minnesota.

