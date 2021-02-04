How a group of young adults from outside the state is helping Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Feeding South Dakota is constantly working to get food to the more than 100,000 South Dakotans who are at risk of going hungry every day. That large of a task demands the need for volunteers.

Feeding South Dakota is always looking for volunteers to help with operations from packing food to distributing it. For eleven weeks, the organization is getting some help from six young adults who don’t even call South Dakota home.

“Through our Feeding America network, we knew that other food banks were taking advantage of the AmeriCorps volunteers and we were faced with everyone starting to go back to their normal lives, going back to school and we were really lacking in volunteers to continue to meet the increased demand for food assistance,” Jennifer Stensaas, communications coordinator for Feeding South Dakota said.

These five adults plus their team leader are members of the AmeriCorps NCCC, or National Civilian Community Corps. Volunteers within this program are 18 to 24-year-olds who work with non-profits across the United States.

“We work in all different areas. So far this year, I’ve built an educational farm, I’ve helped repair homes that have been destroyed in hurricanes, we’re here, working with Feeding South Dakota,” team leader Hillary Johnson said.

The team will be helping at all three of Feeding South Dakota’s locations. They started here in Sioux Falls in January and tomorrow they will head to Pierre. After a couple of weeks there, the team will go to Rapid City for a bit and then come back to Sioux Falls to finish their services with Feeding South Dakota on April 2nd.

“Actually it’s been very fun to have this group of young people in our organization just learning a little bit more about what we do. I think it’s young people that’s trying to expand their horizons on different job opportunities in the future or what they would like to do,” Stensaas said.

“Here it’s been a really great experience. There’s so many people and they’ve been really welcoming, but my favorite part about any place we go is just the unique experience. Everywhere we go is different work, different organizations, how they’re ran, you’re always on your feet and learning new skills,” Johnson said.