SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The constant winter weather can take a toll on businesses, especially when they can’t open due to the conditions.

We spoke with Alan Grey, the owner of The Rush Bar & Grill, and Sanaa Abourezk, the owner and chef for Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean. Both restaurants were closed yesterday and Sanaa’s was closed today, too.

The owners say the decision to close for winter weather is not always an easy one to make.

The Rush Bar and Grill has not closed because of winter weather since 1993, according to Grey, who has owned the business since 2012.

“Other than holidays, that’s the first time we’ve actually closed,” he said.

They were closed Tuesday, and making that decision was not easy.

“It was very uncomfortable for me. I was not at ease all day,” Grey said.

But the safety of his employees remained a priority.

“The choice had to be made. It wasn’t one I wanted to make, but I’m not able to work myself by myself, so. I need to have a team here, and if they can’t get out, I don’t want to endanger my staff by having them come out,” Grey said.

Abourezk closed her restaurant for two days mainly for one reason.

“Honestly, my safety and my staff’s safety,” Abourezk said.

However, she did have a supplies delivery at her business Tuesday morning, so she left her house and made the drive there.

“Coming back, honestly I couldn’t see the front of my car,” Abourezk said.

Abourezk made it back home but not after getting stuck on a road in her neighborhood, where two people helped dig her out.

“One of the guys had made me park my car in his driveway, and the other guy, just wonderful human beings, both of them. He insisted on walking me home to make sure I arrive home safe,” she said.

The decision to close is not an easy one, but Abourezk says it was the right thing to do.

“A restaurant is a daily income. So you have no income, but your rent, your insurance, your everything’s still there. You have to pay. But at the end of the day, you value life or you value income,” she said.

Closing also affected some big catering orders.

“We had the order. They couldn’t come and pick it up. Some I gave to my neighbors. My staff take them home. I brought some home. What can you do?” she said.

And fingers crossed she will be back open on Thursday.

Customers can double check that the restaurants are open by visiting their business Facebook pages.

The Rush Bar & Grill

Sanaa’s 8th Street Gourmet

While it wasn’t a winter storm, the tornados of 2019 did close The Rush for a time.