How a county fair helps farmers through the tough times

PARKER, S.D. (KELO)– The best four days of summer. That’s what many people say about the Turner County Fair here in Parker. Despite some challenges this year, farmers here in Turner County are still agreeing with that saying.

“We look forward to this every year. We always say it’s the best four years of summer. Sometimes by Thursday evening we’re jeez I’m glad it’s done. But, then we all get revved up and do it again next year,” Robert Rasmussen said.

Robert Rasmussen farms between Viborg and Hurley and has dealt with challenges this year while farming.

“This is my 38th year of farming and I’d say this one I could just soon forget,” Rasmussen said.

Another farmer who’s faced obstacles is Brad Rops. He lives south of Lennox.

Both Rasmussen and Rops say the fair is a good distraction from the tough times.

“You get to step away from the routine for a little bit and I guess relax, if you can do that with the busy schedule going on. Just to get away from the regular routine,” Rops said.

“It’s always fun to get out and see all these young kids working with their projects. People don’t understand, this isn’t just something that happens for a couple days out of the year. These kids work from the time school’s out, they got their projects all ready,” Rasmussen said.

The fair kicks off Monday. at the fairgrounds in Parker.

Click here for the full schedule of events.