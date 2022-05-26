SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many people will be visiting cemeteries this weekend to honor fallen veterans and remember lost loved ones.

Nick Saunders is part of the crew making Woodlawn Cemetery look its best for Memorial Day weekend.

On Thursday, the assistant gardener was planting flower beds.

“Well, you definitely have to be fond of being outdoors and definitely getting your hands dirty,” Woodlawn Cemetery assistant gardener Nick Saunders said.

Cemetery director Michelle Millette was digging in the dirt right alongside him.

The staff has also been cutting the grass and looking for branches that may need to be trimmed after recent severe weather.

Millette is expecting lots of traffic this weekend.

“People are coming out here to visit their loved ones that they maybe only see once a year and they want it to be a place of peace and solace to reflect on their loved one,” Woodlawn Cemetery director Michelle Millette said.

While it’s always the goal to keep the cemetery looking pristine, there’s an extra push ahead of the busy weekend.

“We have a lot of people coming in from all places, traveling hundreds of miles to see the person they’re visiting probably once every few years, so the one time they’re here it should look the best,” Saunders said.

Staff at Woodlawn Cemetery have 80 acres to maintain.