SELBY, S.D. (KELO) — A Hoven man has been identified in a deadly crash east of Selby last week.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says it happened on U.S. Highway 12 just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

A westbound car was passing a semi pulling a tanker and didn’t see an eastbound pickup. The car and pickup collided nearly head-on.

The 21-year-old driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the pickup, 73-year-old Gordon Huber, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.