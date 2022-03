SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If your morning commute takes you through central and northern Sioux Falls, there is something you should be aware of.

The Sioux Falls Police Department says two houses will be on the move starting at 9 a.m. This will impact South Cliff Avenue, 33rd Street, Minnesota Avenue, and West Russell Street.

Officers ask that you pick a different route if you’re able.