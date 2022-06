SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department says crews will be moving a house in the southern part of the city on Thursday morning.

The move begins around 9 a.m. near Lotta Street and Minnesota Avenue. Crews will be moving the house south to 85th Street, then east to Veterans Parkway.

Officials say East 10th Street and South Sneve Avenue will also be impacted. They hope to be done by 12 p.m.

Police are asking drivers to use caution in these areas during the move.